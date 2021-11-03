Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The county’s death total is now to 266. This is the third county COVID-19 death in November after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 78 new confirmed cases and 35 probable cases reported over the last two days.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,998 cases (7,668 confirmed, 3,320 285 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (75 cumulative) and 34 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (565 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,607 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 204 from Monday.
There have been 38,873 full vaccination doses administered, up 112 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,474,822, which is 72 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,748,591 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 16 COVID-19 patients, up two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.
There were 6,426 additional positive cases and 181 new deaths reported in Wednesday's three-day report, bringing the respective totals to 10,245 and 31,711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.