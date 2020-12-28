Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death Sunday and 29 new positive cases on Monday, according to a two-day report from state health officials.
On Sunday, 10 new confirmed cases and one new probable were reported. On Monday, 19 new confirmed cases were reported.
The total death count for the county stands at 121.
The county’s case totals are 4,081 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,240 confirmed and 841 probable. At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up three from Saturday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Lawrence County entered its tenth consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission.
Out of the 67 counties in the state, 66 have been in the substantial phase for five consecutive weeks.
The state reported a combined 8,663 new cases on Sunday (4,884) and Monday (3,779), bringing the total to 613,804.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 18-24 decreased to 15.1 percent. Last week's positivity rate stood at 15.8 percent.
There were 127 new deaths reported across the state on Sunday and 76 on Monday, bringing the total to 15,086.
Out of the total deaths, 8,470 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,995 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks. More than 72,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.
