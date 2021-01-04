Lawrence County reported another death and 41 new cases on Monday, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 130, 57 of which occurred in December.
Of the total cases, 20 were confirmed and 21 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,431 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,479 confirmed and 952 probable.
Lawrence County entered its 11th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fourth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
Over 135,00 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,226 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 665,097. Of the total cases, 356,406 have been females and 305,220 have been males.
There were 102 new deaths reported on Monday across the state, bringing the total to 16,361. Of the total deaths, 8,082 have been females and 7,886 have been males. The most common age amongst deaths is 80 to 89 years old with 5,161.
