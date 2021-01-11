Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death and 92 new cases from Sunday through Monday, state health officials reported.
The county death count now stands at 140. Of those, 14 have come in January after there were 57 reported in December.
Of the total cases, 83 were confirmed and nine were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,826 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,758 confirmed and 1,068 probable. There were 160 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its 12th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fifth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 1,163 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up 311 from Saturday. Thirty-one people have received both doses. On Sunday, seven partial doses and four full doses were administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Saturday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 12,844 new cases with (7,506) on Sunday and (5,338) on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 726,154.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25. There were 186 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 17,853. Of the total deaths, 9,383 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
