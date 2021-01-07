Lawrence County reported another death and 53 new cases on Thursday, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 135. Of those, 57 occurred in December.
Of the total cases, 32 were confirmed and 21 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,579 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,571 confirmed and 1,008 probable.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant in Pennsylvania, Dauphin County specifically.
“Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” Dr. Levine said. “Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it."
The variant was first discovered in England in December.
Lawrence County entered its 11th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fourth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
More than 177,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,698 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 693,087. Of the total cases, 371,414 have been females and 318,092 have been males.
Statewide positivity rates from Dec. 25-31 stood at 15 percent. There were 265 new deaths reported on Monday across the state, bringing the total to 16,914. Of the total deaths, 9,311 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
