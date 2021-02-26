Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 29 new cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 182.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and 14 was probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,998 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,546 confirmed and 1,452 probable.
There were 51 new negative tests, totaling 17,888.
Lawrence County entered its 18th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. The county entered the advanced designation the week of Oct. 23.
So far, 7,992 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 3,666.
There are 1,576,984 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 649,020 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,346 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 926,336.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 69 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,937.
Of those, 12,371 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 80 of which have occurred in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.