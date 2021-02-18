Lawrence County reported one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 178.
Of the total cases, 17 were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,869 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,462 confirmed and 1,407 probable.
There were 119 new negative tests, totaling 17,616.
So far, 6,551 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 289 from Wednesday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,402, up 74.
There are 1,365,523 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 467,115 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,345 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 905,995.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 decreased to 8 percent from 8.6 percent.
There were 94 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,413.
