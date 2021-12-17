COVID-19 update for Dec. 17
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|8,918
|84
|Total cases
|1,874,155
|13,736
|New deaths
|88
|1
|Total deaths
|35,183
|321
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|December
|27
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
Lawrence County reported one more COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 321. There have been 27 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 44 confirmed and 40 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,736 cases (9,462 confirmed, 4,274 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (130 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (984 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,633 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 84 from Thursday.
There have been 40,892 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 59 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,834,961.
So far, 7,508,075 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 26 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 8,918 new cases and 88 new deaths on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,874,155 cases and 35,183 deaths.
