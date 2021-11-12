Lawrence County reported COVID-19 death on Friday.
The county’s death total is now to 275.
The death total for November is 13 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 44 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,452 cases (7,943 confirmed, 3,509 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (89 cumulative) and 63 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (663 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,411 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 114 from Thursday.
There have been 39,165 full vaccination doses administered, up 46 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,520,924, which is 72.8 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,890,548 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients, down three from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are five adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on ventilators.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 increased to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent.
There were 5,555 additional positive cases and 18 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,618,870 and 32,279.
