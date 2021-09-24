Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday while Gov. Tom Wolf celebrated a vaccine milestone.
The county’s death total is now at 238. There have been nine county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 27 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,442 cases (6,604 confirmed, 2,838 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, there were 14 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (50 cumulative) and 75 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (262 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,161 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 34 from Thursday.
There have been 36,889 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 49 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,175,591, which is 68.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,394,470 residents have received one dose.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that 85 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.
“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” Wolf said. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 decreased to 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 5,071 new positive cases Friday and another 34 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,402,826 and 29,064, respectively.
