COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 22
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New casesTotal cases New deaths Total deaths
|121,91842,363,9511,972677,086
|4,3941,392,2666628,998
|279,3341237
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total increased to 237. There have been 21 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 20 confirmed cases and seven probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,334 cases (6,535 confirmed, 2,799 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, there were eight cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (36 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (187 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,125 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 33 from Tuesday.
There have been 36,803 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 61 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,162,397, which is 67.9 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,388,224 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 decreased to 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 4,394 new positive cases Wednesday and another 66 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,392,266 and 28,998, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.