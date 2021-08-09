Another Lawrence County resident died of COVID-19 over the weekend, state health officials reported.
The death is the 220th since the beginning of the pandemic and the fourth virus-related death since July 26.
The county also reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last three days.
There was also one new probable case reported since Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,945 cases (5,679 confirmed, 2,266 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,983 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 88 from Friday.
There have been 33,983 full vaccination doses administered, up 57 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,760,327, which is 63.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,986,469 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients, down from seven on Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 4,080 cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and five new deaths during that time frame, bringing the respective totals to 1,237,956 and 27,903.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 increased to 5.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
