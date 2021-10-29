COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 29
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|4,506
|40
|Total cases
|x
|1,557,459
|10,812
|New deaths
|x
|85
|1
|Total deaths
|x
|31,377
|262
Another Lawrence County resident died of COVID-19, state health officials said Friday.
The county’s death total is now at 262. There have been 20 county deaths since Oct. 1.
There were also 14 new confirmed and 26 probable COVID-19 cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,812 cases (7,561 confirmed, 3,251 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (75 cumulative) and 34 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (565 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,211 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 90 from Thursday.
There have been 38,658 full vaccination doses administered, up 37 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,447,300, which is 71.6 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,696,559 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 16 COVID-19 patients, down one from Thursday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 decreased to 9.2 percent from 9.7 percent.
There were 4,506 additional positive cases and 85 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,557,459 and 31,377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.