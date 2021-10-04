Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Monday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total increased to 243. There have been 14 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 94 confirmed cases in Monday's report, which covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There were 26 new probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,886 cases (6,943 confirmed, 2,917 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (64 cumulative) and 73 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (338 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,756 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 221 from Friday.
There have been 37,495 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 281 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,231,260, which is 69.1 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,469,105 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 12 COVID-19 patients, down three from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 increased to 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported the three-day total of 14,076 new positive cases Monday and another 94 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,449,368 and 29,531, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.