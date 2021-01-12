Lawrence County reported 45 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 29 were confirmed and 16 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,871 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,787 confirmed and 1,084 probable. The county death count stayed at 140. Of those, 14 have come in January after there were 57 reported in December.
Lawrence County entered its 12th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fifth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 1,196 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. Forty-five people have received both doses. On Monday, 22 partial doses and 12 full doses were administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,275 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25. There were 227 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 18,080. Of the total deaths, 9,418 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
