Lawrence County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the state Health Department.
Of the total cases, 12 were confirmed and 13 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,716 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,348 confirmed and 1,368 probable. There were 75 new negative tests, totaling 17,222.
The death count remains 175.
So far, 5,233 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 273 from Tuesday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,496, up 88.
There are 1,084,502 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 317,338 who received both doses.
Lawrence County entered its 16th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,378 new cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 880,291. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 29 through Feb.5 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent.
There were 125 new deaths across three days reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.