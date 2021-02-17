Lawrence County reported 18 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 14 were confirmed and four were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,849 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,445 confirmed and 1,404 probable.
The death county stayed at 177. There were 72 new negative tests, totaling 17,497.
So far, 6,262 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 216 from Tuesday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,328, up 110.
There are 1,313,538 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 436,411 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,413 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 902,650.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 decreased to 8 percent from 8.6 percent.
There were 193 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,319
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.