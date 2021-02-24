Lawrence County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, nine were confirmed and eight were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,961 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,524 confirmed and 1,437 probable.
The death count remains at 181.
There were 33 new negative tests, totaling 17,811.
Lawrence County entered its 18th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. The county entered the advanced designation the week of Oct. 23.
So far, 8,034 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 3,294.
There are 1,498,265 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 585,012 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed. In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,786 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 920,634.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 76 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,787. Of those, 12,338 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 80 of which have occurred in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.