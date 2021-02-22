Lawrence County reported 14 new cases over the course of Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
All of the cases were confirmed.
The county’s case totals are 5,929 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,507 confirmed and 1,422 probable.
The death count remains at 180.
There were 48 new negative tests, totaling 17,750.
Lawrence County enters its 18th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. The county entered the advanced designation the week of Oct. 23.
So far, 7,991 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,822.
There are 1,458,241 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 541,091 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed. In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 1,906 new cases on Sunday and 1,521 new cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 915,018.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 44 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,614. Of those, 12,228 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 80 of which have occurred in Lawrence County.
