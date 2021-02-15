Lawrence County reported 14 new cases on Monday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,814 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,421 confirmed and 1,393 probable.
The death count stayed at 177.
There were 41 new negative tests, totaling 17,465.
So far, 5,996 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 79 from Sunday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,138, up 60.
There are 1,253,554 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 403,434 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 1,945 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 896,860.
Statewide positivity rates from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 decreased to 8 percent from 8.6 percent.
There were 23 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,119.
