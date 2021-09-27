COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 27
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|12,223
|101
|Total cases
|x
|1,415,049
|9,543
|New deaths
|x
|87
|1
|Total deaths
|x
|29,151
|239
|*State and county data are three-day totals
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death from over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 239. There have been 10 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 94 confirmed cases and seven probable cases reported for the period that covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,543 cases (6,698 confirmed, 2,845 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, there were 14 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (50 cumulative) and 75 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (262 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,302 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 141 from Friday.
There have been 37,075 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 186 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,195,256, which is 68.5 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,422,793 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 stayed at 8.9 percent.
State health officials reported 12,223 new positive cases combined for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and another 87 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,415,049 and 29,151, respectively.
