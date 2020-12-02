A 70th Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 while a record number of patients are hospitalized at UPMC Jameson.
The new death Wednesday is the second of the month after 33 were reported in November. At UPMC Jameson, Lawrence County's lone hospital, COVID-19 patients are now up to 32, an increase of four from Tuesday. On Tuesday, the hospital reported an increase of 25 COVID-19 patients to 28. From Saturday to Monday, the hospital reported a decrease of 17 patients from 20 to three.
There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use at the hospital, and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The county also saw an increase of new 38 positive cases — 32 confirmed and six probable — Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,330 (1,843 confirmed and 487 probable. There were 33 new negative tests reported Wednesday.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission.
Pennsylvania reported 8,291 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 375,431. There were 194 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 10,757 — with 6,531 coming from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 4,744 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 967 patients are in the intensive care unit and 524 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
