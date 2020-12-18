Lawrence County moved over the 100-death mark since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
Four more deaths were reported Friday, according to state health officials, bringing the total to 102. There were 107 new confirmed cases and one fewer probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s case totals are 3,536 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,781 confirmed and 755 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four from Thursday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are five available ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,320 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 538,655.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 216 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 13,608.
Out of the total deaths, 8,047 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,209 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,2464 patients are in the intensive care unit.
