The New Castle Public Library, Ellwood City Public Library and F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, members of the Lawrence County Federated Library System will be closed to the public through March 29.
The Outreach Services van will also be out of service.
"We are taking this extraordinary step of closing to the public as part of the Commonwealth’s effort to keep us healthy," said Sandra Collins, director of the New Castle Public Library. "We understand the impact this decision has on our community.
"In the interest of our public’s health we cannot in good faith maintain the cleaning routine and enforce the social distancing necessary to combat the spread of this virus."
Collins added that it is important to note that there have been no documented reports of any library patron or staff member who have been exposed to COVID-19.
"During this time, the libraries will be relaxing our borrowing policy," Collins said. "All late fees will be suspended and due dates automatically extended during this period. You will still be able to continue to enjoy items you have already borrowed.
"Our downloadable books and audiobooks and the databases available on our website will still be available. Physical material may be returned to our outside drops."
The New Castle Public Library will have phone service, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the closure.
