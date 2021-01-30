Lawrence County closed the month of January with 40 total COVID-19 deaths after another two were reported Saturday.
The death count is now at 166. In December, the county recorded 57 deaths, while there were 69 in November.
On Saturday, there were 24 new cases reported, with 15 confirmed and nine probable. The county's case totals are 5,454 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,185 confirmed and 1,269 probable.
There were 68 new negative tests reported Saturday with 16,615 sine the beginning of the pandemic.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 3,008 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up 306 since Friday. So far, 919 people received both doses, up 108 since Friday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are 14 available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,191 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 839,239. Statewide positivity rates from Jan.22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
There were 140 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,602.
There are 7,57,766 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 173,328 who received both doses.
