The COVID-19 December death count in Lawrence County nearly equaled the count from the first eight months of the pandemic.
While the county didn't report a death on Thursday, the death count now stands at 126 overall, with 57 coming in December. There were 69 deaths through November.
The county reported 36 new cases on Thursday, according to state health officials, with 22 confirmed and 14 probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,245 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,346 confirmed and 899 probable.
Residents and staff in Quality Life Services New Castle will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14. A second does of the vaccine to ensure effectiveness occurs between 21 and 28 days after the first dosage.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks. More than 115,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and three adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Lawrence County entered its 10th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
Out of the 67 counties in the state, 66 have been in the substantial phase for five consecutive weeks. The state reported a combined 8,992 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 640,325.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 18-24 decreased to 15.1 percent. Last week’s positivity rate stood at 15.8 percent.
There were 306 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 15,978. Out of the total deaths, 8,872 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,962 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring.
