Property owners now have an additional month to pay their Lawrence County property taxes without a penalty attached.
The commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday voted to extend the face-value period for tax payments until Sept. 14.
This is the second time the face value deadline has been moved, in light of the financial hardships people are facing as a result of COVID-19.
The commissioners initially had set the deadline for August 10. They agreed to move it back another month to give county property owners a little more relief, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said.
"We initially looked at different variables and options for tax extensions, recognizing our community is facing a significant time of hardship," he said. "This is an extension we are confident the county can tolerate with decreased tax revenue and continuing operations."
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that the deadline change applies only to county taxes, and does not apply to city, borough, township or school taxes.
Those governing bodies will make their own changes in tax deadlines as they see fit. School tax bills are not mailed out until after the school boards adopt their fiscal year budgets at the end of June.
