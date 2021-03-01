For the first time in 20 weeks, Lawrence County dropped into the moderate phase of the level of the community transmission.
The county had been in the substantial phase — an advanced designation — since the week of Oct. 23. Community transmission is an index to better evaluate how widely the virus is spreading in a particular area. The moderate level means 10 to 100 people or 5 to 10 percent of people who tested positive out of 100,000. Substantial means 100 out of 100,000 people or 10 percent.
"I think it's a tremendously positive development," Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said of the county entering the moderate zone. "It's good to see the numbers decreasing in Lawrence County. If this keeps up, we should be able to reopen the courthouse in mid-March."
However, Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 23 new cases from Sunday and Monday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 183.
Of the total cases on Sunday, 11 were confirmed. Of the total cases on Monday, eight were confirmed and four were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,038 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,559 confirmed and 1,456 probable.
There were 64 new negative tests, totaling 18,010.
So far, 7,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 4,477.
There are 1,687,711 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 739,252 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,573 new cases from Sunday and Monday, bringing its total to 933,270.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 26 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,026.
