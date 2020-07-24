HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's death toll rose on Friday for the first time since June as two more deaths were reported to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County's death toll now stands at 11. It had been at nine since June 20.
In the county, positive cases increased by 11 to 272, which includes nine confirmed cases and two probable. There were 4,293 negative tests reported in the county on Friday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 37 employees test positive and 16 patients across seven facilities.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,213 new positive cases and 22 new deaths. That brings the totals to 105,571 cases and 7,101 deaths.
