Lawrence County continues to hold at 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, according to figures released at noon today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department confirmed that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties. The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date.
