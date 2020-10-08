Lawrence County saw a jump of 25 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as Pennsylvania reported its highest number of confirmed cases in more than five months.
The county now is at 593 total cases, with 521 confirmed and 72 considered probable. There have been 8,093 negative test results since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 60 since Wednesday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 78 patients and 52 employees have tested positive for the virus, an increase of six patients and two employees. Eight people have died in these facilities.
The Department of Health said another 1,376 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the second consecutive day that new infections rose above 1,300. Thursday’s statewide case count was the highest since April 30, when Pennsylvania recorded 1,397 new infections.
