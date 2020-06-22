HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county stands at 92 positive cases and 2,196 negative tests. There are nine deaths in the county.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 456 new positive cases on Monday and three new deaths. In total, the case count stands at 82,186 and 6,426 deaths in the state. New Window.
“As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
1% are ages 5-12;
2% are ages 13-18;
6% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,389 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,219 of the total cases are in health care workers.
