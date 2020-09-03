HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 468 — which includes 406 confirmed and 62 probable. Two cases termed probable are now confirmed, while the two new cases on Thursday were both confirmed.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,780 negative tests, an increase of 44 from Wednesday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of two from Wednesday. No patients are on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients. Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 1,160 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Thursday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 136,711 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 20 new deaths were reported Thursday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.