HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county's case count increased to 443 — including 388 confirmed and 55 probable. Both cases on Tuesday were considered confirmed. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,414 negative tests, an increase of 37 since Monday.
The county reported no new deaths on Monday. A 17th death was reported Saturday, the first fatality due to COVID-19 since Aug. 8.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more patient tested positive, according to Tuesday's information, bringing the cumulative total to 41. Among employees, 50 so far have tested positive. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 561 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Monday, raising the statewide total to 130,035 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 26 new death were reported Tuesday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,605.
