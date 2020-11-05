Two more Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported Thursday.
There have been six county deaths since Oct. 31, bringing the total to 40. There were 17 deaths in October making it the most deadly month Lawrence County has seen.
Lawrence County added 24 new confirmed cases and 15 probable cases on Thursday for a total of 39, bringing the case count to 1,132. There were 9,887 negative tests reported Thursday, an increase of 97.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and three COVID-19 ventilators in use.
The state Health Department reported 2,900 additional positive cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 220,566. There were 47 more deaths reported across the state, bringing that total to 8,937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.