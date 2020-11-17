Lawrence County added two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The death toll, after increasing by one on Monday, now stands at 56. The county added 50 new cases on Tuesday, with 33 confirmed and 17 probable, for a total of 1,645. Lawrence County reported 63 negative cases Tuesday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of seven from Monday. There are eight adults in the COVID-19 intensive care unit. No COVID-19 ventilators are in use, a decrease of two from Monday.
The county entered its fourth straight week of the substantial phase of community transmission. It entered in late October. The Health Department recommends fully virtual learning when in the substantial phase and recommends reentry into in-person instruction when out of the substantial phase for two consecutive weeks.
The state reported 5,900 new cases, bringing the total to 275,513 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, there are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
