HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 466 — which includes 402 confirmed and 64 probable, increases of one each.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,736 negative tests, an increase of 48 from Tuesday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. No patients are on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one new employee tested positive for the virus. Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 816 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Wednesday’s numbers, raising the statewide total to 135,611 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 21 new deaths were reported Wednesday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,712.
