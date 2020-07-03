HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county now has 110 positive cases and nine deaths. There have been 2,794 negative cases in the county. From last Friday, Lawrence County's positive case count is up 11.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 667 new positive cases and 34 new deaths. To date, there have been 88,741 positive cases and 6,746 deaths contributed to COVID-19.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Cases in Allegheny County increased 166 cases overnight. On Thursday, Allegheny Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced additional mitigation measures are being taken in Allegheny County to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases. The new order calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period. The order took effect just after midnight Friday morning. In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 700,366 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
2 percent are ages 13-18;
7 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
24 percent are ages 50-64; and
27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,745 of the total cases are in health care workers.
