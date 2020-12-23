Lawrence County added three more COVID-19 deaths and 67 new positive cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death total now stands at 115.
Of the new positive cases, 51 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
The county’s case totals are 3,862 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,034 confirmed and 828 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by seven from Tuesday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,605 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 581,156.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent, down from 16.2 last week. There were 230 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 14,442. Out of the total deaths, 8,138 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,151 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring.
