HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one new positive COVID-19 case on Monday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county now has 392 cases, 338 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable. The new case was one considered confirmed.
At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There had been two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to Pennsylvania health officials. The death was the fourth in three days and fifth in seven days.
There were 5,501 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 52.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the positive case count for employees decreased by one to 47 while the positive case count for patients increased by one to 38.
Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities.
An additional 601 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania over the weekend, raising the statewide total to 119,453 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,317 after three more deaths were reported.
