HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's positive COVID-19 count increased by one on Tuesday to 102, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county's death total stayed at nine, while negative cases increased to 2,652.
Statewide, there were 618 new positive cases and 35 new deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the totals to 86,606 cases and 6,649 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 677,581 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
1% are ages 5-12;
2% are ages 13-18;
7% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
24% are ages 50-64; and
27% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,539 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,569 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.