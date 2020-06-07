HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported one additional positive COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 85, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
There were no new deaths reported in the county. The county added two new cases on Saturday.
Statewide, there were 701 additional positive cases reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 75,086. There wee 45 new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total to 5,931.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 435,122 patients who have tested negative to date.
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
28 percent are ages 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,056 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,793 cases among employees, for a total of 18,849 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Approximately 5,703 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.