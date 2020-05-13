HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Wednesday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 71 positive cases and seven deaths. There was an increase of 12 negative tests to 934.
Statewide, there were 707 additional positive cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 58,698. As a result of the state's continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the Health Department is reporting an increase of 137 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,943 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are aged 25-49;
26 percent are aged 50-64; and
28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,408 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,806 cases among employees, for a total of 14,214 at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,705 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,066 of our total cases are in health care workers. Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase, including Lawrence County.
