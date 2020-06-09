HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County stayed at 85 positive cases and eight deaths. There have been 1,722 negative tests in the county. The state's recovery rate is 71 percent.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 493 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 76,436. There were 61 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 6,014.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18;
6 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
25 percent are ages 50-64; and
28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,796 of our total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.