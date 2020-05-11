HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County stayed at 70 positive cases and seven deaths. Negative tests in the county increased by nine to 912.
Statewide, there were 543 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,154. The state is reporting an increase of 24 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,731.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are aged 25-49;
26 percent are aged 50-64; and
28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,790 of our total cases are in health care workers. Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase.
