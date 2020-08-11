HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county stayed at 392 cases, 338 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable.
At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to Pennsylvania health officials.
There were 5,556 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 55.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the positive case count for employees decreased by one to 46, according to Tuesday's data. The case count for patients stayed at 38.
Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities.
An additional 828 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania over the weekend, raising the statewide total to 120,281 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,352 after 35 more deaths were reported.
