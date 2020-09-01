HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added five new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 464 — which includes 401 confirmed and 63 probable, increases of one and four, respectively.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,688 negative tests, an increase of 15 from Monday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. No patients are on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new cases reported among employees or patients. Cumulatively, 51 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 770 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Tuesday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 134,795 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 18 new deaths were reported Tuesday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.