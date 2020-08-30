HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one new positive COVID-19 case over the weekend, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 454 — which includes 396 confirmed and 59 probable. There were no new cases on Saturday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,647 negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of two from Friday. No patients are on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new cases reported among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 51 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 670 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Sunday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 133,504 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were two new death were reported Sunday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,673.
