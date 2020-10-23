Two more Lawrence County residents have died of COVID-19, the fifth straight day a death was reported in the county.
The death count for the county now stands at 31.
Overall, Lawrence County added 23 new cases on Friday, health officials reported.
The county is now at 800 positive cases. Of the cases, 674 are confirmed and 126 are probable, increases of 20 and three, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In 11 Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there are nine new patient and one new employee who tested positive for the virus.
According to Health Department information, 131 patients and 87 employees have tested positive for the virus, increases of four and four, respectively. Ten people have died, an increase of two from Thursday. At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are 13 current cases among residents and four among employees.
"The health and safety of those we serve remains our top priority," QLS said in a Friday letter posted to its website. "We continue to communicate daily with the (state) Department of Health and work together with our own Corporate Medical Director and Clinical Services Department as well as the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program team from Allegheny Health Network.
The Health Department reported 2,219 additional positive cases on Friday, raising the statewide total to 190,579. There were 33 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,625.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.