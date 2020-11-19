Lawrence County reported one more COVID-19 death and 39 more new cases on Thursday, to state health officials said.
The death count now stands at 59, up 24 since Nov. 1. Two deaths more were reported Wednesday evening.
Of the new cases, 29 were confirmed and 10 probable. That brings the total to 1,725 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,335 are confirmed and 390 are probable. Lawrence County reported 90 negative cases Wednesday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use. Nine adults patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,126 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 288,978 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the highest daily increase of cases statewide, smashing the previous record of 5,551 from Saturday. There were 116 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,581.
Additionally, there are 2,952 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 659 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.